First United Methodist Church in Pierre is hosting a morning brunch ride on the Sunset Paddle Wheeler Sept. 14, 2019, @ 10:30 am.

Serving a brunch of Egg Bake, Muffins, Juice, Fruit and Coffee.

Entertainment by Laurie & Bob Gill and Ron Smith.

The cost is $18. This is not a fund raiser, just a time of fellowship and fun on the Missouri River.