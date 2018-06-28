Bruce Talks Trappers First Half Season in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers are approaching the midway part of their inaugural season of the Expedition League. Pierre has two home games tonight (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) before the All Star break which begins on Sunday and runs through Tuesday. And the first half season in Pierre has gone fairly smoothly according to Trappers General Manager Jackson Bruce.

While things have gone pretty smoothly, we asked Bruce if he has come upon anything that caught him by surprise!

Bruce says the fans have been very accepting of the Trappers and have created a good following which makes spending a night at Hyde Stadiium an enjoyable experience.

The Trappers have games with the Casper Horseheads thru Saturday night and they will be sending 5 players to play in the All Star game in Hastings, Nebraska on Monday along with one partipant in the Home Run Hitting contest.