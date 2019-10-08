Bruce Baker 1958 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Bruce Baker, 61, a building salesman, hunting guide and long time resident of Pierre, SD, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday October 3, 2019 while on a hunting trip in Custer State Park. A Memorial Celebration of Bruce’s life will be held at 11:00am, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Community Bible Church.

Bruce was born June 22, 1958 in Huron, SD to Verne and Frieda Baker. The family moved to Pierre in 1964. Bruce graduated from T.F. Riggs High School and attended college at the University of South Dakota. He was currently working as a salesman for Reaves Building Systems and guided hunters during the fall.

In 1986 he caught the state record Salmon weighing in at 20lbs 3oz. In 2016 he won a raffle through the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation for an elk tag to Custer State Park. Then again this year he was extremely lucky to draw a tag after putting in for 28 years.

Grateful for having shared in his life are his parents Verne and Frieda; sister Carol; children, Steven, Scott (Cami) and Kellie (Keith); stepchild Gyrogy; special friend Pam; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Bruce was a great man that enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He is definitely going to be missed by all who knew him.

Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com