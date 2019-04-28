Brown Drafted by Bengals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – South Dakota State cornerback Jordan Brown was drafted Saturday in the seventh round of the National Football League Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. Brown, a native of Scottsdale, Arizona, was the 223rd overall selection in the three-day draft. A three-year starter, Brown finished his collegiate career with eight interceptions, 27 pass breakups and four forced fumbles. In earning first-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors as both a junior and senior, Brown’s career totals also included 148 total tackles (117 solo) and six tackles for loss. During his senior season, Brown was a consensus Football Championship Subdivision All-American, including earning first-team recognition from the American Football Coaches Association, HERO Sports and Phil Steele. His senior-season totals included three interceptions, 12 pass breakups and 29 tackles. Brown’s selection marks the first time since 1975-76 that the Jackrabbits have had players chosen in consecutive years in the NFL Draft, after tight end Dallas Goedert was a second-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.