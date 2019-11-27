Brother and sister from Aberdeen light SD Capitol Christmas Tree Display

A 9-year-old boy from Aberdeen who survived cancer, spent one month cancer free and then was diagnosed again with the disease and his 7-year-old sister– who’s also his best friend– joined First Gentleman Bryon Noem last night (Tues.) to turn on the lights of the Christmas at the Capitol display in Pierre.

This year’s theme is “Hometown Christmas.”

The Capitol Christmas display includes around 90 trees decorated by volunteers from communities, schools, churches, nonprofit organizations and state government offices. The largest tree in the Capitol, a 25.5-foot Colorado Blue Spruce, is being decorated by the South Dakota Realtors Association and was donated by Andrew Forest and Ciara Rounds of Pierre.

The holiday display will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily from today through Dec. 26.

You can follow the Christmas at the Capitol events on Facebook or visit the website at christmasatthecapitol.sd.gov.