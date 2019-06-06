Brookings Police looking for help identifying theft suspect

(Brookings Radio)- Brookings police are investigating a number of cases of unauthorized withdrawals from bank accounts.

Assistant Police Chief Derrick Powers says 13 people have contacted police because of money being taken.

In addition, there are reports of similar thefts from other area towns.

The money is apparently being taken through the use of ATM machines. Powers says someone obtained the information needed to make debit withdrawals.

He encourages people to check their accounts and if they notice any unauthorized withdrawals, to contact their financial institution and police.

Police are also asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. He was last seen driving a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with no front license plate.

The white male has a tattoo on the left side of his neck and top of his left wrist.