Broken Pipe Drenches State Health Lab in Pierre

December 31, 2017
By: Dakota Radio Group News & Farm

 

Cleanup is underway at the South Dakota State Health Lab in Pierre after a pipe broke Sunday afternoon.

Pierre Volunteer Fire Department chief Ian Paul says there was a lot of standing water when they entered the building.

 

The state’s Buildings and Grounds staff are coordinating the cleanup effort.


