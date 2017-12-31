Broken Pipe Drenches State Health Lab in Pierre

Cleanup is underway at the South Dakota State Health Lab in Pierre after a pipe broke Sunday afternoon.
Pierre Volunteer Fire Department chief Ian Paul says there was a lot of standing water when they entered the building.
The state’s Buildings and Grounds staff are coordinating the cleanup effort.
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.