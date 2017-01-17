  • Home > 
  • Bull Sale > 
  • Broken Heart Ranch Production Sale March 1st

Broken Heart Ranch Production Sale March 1st

January 17, 2017

 

39th Annual Broken Heart Ranch Production Sale

Wednesday, March 1st at 1pm MT

at the ranch near Firesteel.

 Selling 100 IA bulls, 10 registered elite females and 80 commercial open heifers
 
For more information call Gary at 865-3190,
or watch the sale on dvauction.com.

 


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia