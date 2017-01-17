Broken Heart Ranch Production Sale March 1st

39th Annual Broken Heart Ranch Production Sale Wednesday, March 1st at 1pm MT at the ranch near Firesteel. Selling 100 IA bulls, 10 registered elite females and 80 commercial open heifers For more information call Gary at 865-3190, go to www.pedersonbhr.com or watch the sale on dvauction.com

–

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.