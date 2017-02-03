Brittani Snow Accepted into SD High School All State Band

  • Home > 
Brittani Snow
February 3, 2017
By: Press Release TF Riggs

 

PIERRE SD – Congratulations to Brittani Snow, a Senior Euphonium player at T.F. Riggs High School, for being accepted into South Dakota High School All State Band!

The members of the 2017 South Dakota All-State Band have been selected through statewide competitive auditions. The auditions were held at six audition centers throughout the state during the month of January. All-State adjudicators traveled around the state to each center to select the top high school musicians in the state for the All-State Band. The All-State Band is comprised of two bands, the Lewis Band and Clark Band.

Brittani has been preparing for the auditions since last year. Musicians had to prepare scales, and etude, a solo, sight read in the audition, and take a terminology test. Brittani is the second chair Euphonium in the Lewis Band.

The 67th Annual South Dakota All-State Band will be held at the Lorang Theatre of O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls, SD on March 23-25, 2017. The finale concert will be held on March 25, 2017 at 4:00pm. Tickets may be purchased online through SDHSAA or on sight. (Courtesy Photo)


