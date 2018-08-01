Bridget Miller 1969 – 2018

FT. PIERRE, SD – Bridget Miller, 49, of Ft. Pierre, passed away July 26, 2018, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. The family will receive friends at 6:00pm Friday, August 3, followed by a prayer service at 7:00pm, at Isburg Funeral Chapel. A service of remembrance will be on Saturday, August 4, at 11:00am, at Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand, Pierre. A luncheon will follow the service with a private burial later.

Bridget Lee Libner was born March 18, 1969, to Merle and Brenda (Spears) Libner. She attended kindergarten through high school in Pierre, graduating in the top 5 of her class of 1987. From there, she attended college in Aberdeen and Brookings, pursuing a chemistry and biology major. Upon returning home, Bridget married T. Miller and son Jake was born.

Bridget’s job career took her to St. Mary’s Hospital, entering the physical therapy program. Later she went to the Pierre Police Dept. as an emergency dispatcher before finally finding her calling as secretary of Prairie Traders of Ft. Pierre.

Bridget loved children, animals, and especially baseball. What a joy it was to watch her son play Little League, High School and Legion Baseball, traveling from the east to the west in SD.

The family could always count on Bridget to plan anything from birthday parties to social events.

Returning into her life was her friend since grade school, Robbie Krogstad, making her life complete.

Never forget that big warm smile she had, especially Angela and DeAnne.

The family thanks each and every one of you who shared Bridget’s life.

Those left to mourn her passing include Merle (Bonnie) Libner, Brenda (John) Seeley; sisters, Jamie and Denise; brothers, Tyler and Danny; son, Jacob and grandson, Brevin.

Preceding her in death were her grandparents, aunts, uncles and other extended family.