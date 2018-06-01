Bridge Repair on Structure West of Mobridge to Start Thursday

The South Dakota Department of Transportation will start substructure repair on the Missouri River Bridge one mile west of Mobridge on Highway 12/1806 on Thursday, (June 7).

The bridge will be restricted to one 13-foot wide lane of traffic during daytime work hours– approximately 6am-7pm CD– and controlled with flaggers. Over-width loads will need to use an alternate route during this time.

Normal two-way traffic will be restored during the overnight and off-work hours. The expected completion date of July 21.

For complete road construction information, visit www.safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 511.