Bridge Repair on Structure West of Mobridge to Start Thursday

June 1, 2018
By: Dakota Radio Group News & Farm

 

The South Dakota Department of Transportation will start substructure repair on the Missouri River Bridge one mile west of Mobridge on Highway 12/1806 on Thursday, (June 7).

The bridge will be restricted to one 13-foot wide lane of traffic during daytime work hours– approximately 6am-7pm CD– and controlled with flaggers. Over-width loads will need to use an alternate route during this time.

Normal two-way traffic will be restored during the overnight and off-work hours. The expected completion date of July 21.

For complete road construction information, visit www.safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 511.


