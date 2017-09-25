Bridge Deck Replacement on Highway 34 over Chapelle Creek

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation has closed the bridge over Chapelle Creek, approximately 20 miles east of Pierre on Highway 34, while the contractor replaces the bridge deck and guard rail.

Traffic is being redirected to the gravel diversion that was built earlier adjacent to the bridge. Motorists need to be aware that slower speeds will be required when navigating the in-place diversion and should slow down when approaching and driving through the work area.

Work on this project includes deck and guardrail replacement, as well as removal of the traffic diversion once traffic has been placed on the newly completed bridge.

The contractor’s schedule states that the work can be completed by Dec. 1 depending on the weather.

The project has a substantial completion date of March 16, 2018, to have traffic on the new bridge deck and the diversion removed and an overall completion date of June 29, 2018.

The prime contractor on the $710,436 project is Swingen Construction Company from Grand Forks, North Dakota.

For complete road construction information, visit www.safetravelusa.com or dial 511.