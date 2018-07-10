Briar Curtis Byrum 2018 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Briar Curtis Byrum died in his parents’ arms at McKennan Hospital Sioux Falls, SD on July 6, 2018. During that fleeting time, he touched many lives and was loved by all who met him.

Born around four months early on June 7, 2018 and weighing 1lb 4oz, Briar had the spirit of a warrior. He was constantly pulling on his wires or pushing the nurses hands away! Briar responded to his parents’ voices during his brief time on this earth.

Briar joins his Great-Grandpa Curtis Morin and Great-Grandma Carla LeBeau in Heaven. He is survived by his parents’ Elijah Curtis Cook Byrum and Caitlin Lane Pinela, Grandparents Nathan Byrum, Corrina Byrum and Amy Pinela, Great-Grandparents Mary Morin, Gala Byrum, Brad and Barbara Byrum, Great-Great-Grandparents Jean Lahman, Mildred Raymond, Lawrence and Karen Byrum. Along with numerous Great Grandparents, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

On Tuesday July 10, 2018 at SE Methodist Church in Pierre, SD starting at 5pm a Wake service will begin with a Prayer service at 7pm. On Wednesday July 11, 2018 at 10:30am is the Funeral and immediately following is the burial at Riverside Cemetery at Babyland. Luncheon to follow back at SE Methodist Church & Community Center.