Brent Fluke Appointed Women’s Prison Warden

PIERRE, S.D.- Bob Dooley, director of prison operations for the Department of Corrections, has appointed Brent Fluke as warden of the South Dakota Women’s Prison.

Fluke was named interim warden on Dec. 14, 2016. He began his full-time duties as warden Jan. 9.

Fluke, a native of Chamberlain, began working for the DOC in 2008. He has worked in a number of security, unit management and training positions during his career in corrections. He most recently worked as an associate warden at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield.

The Women’s Prison is part of the Solem Public Safety Center in Pierre. The facility houses female inmates of all security levels.