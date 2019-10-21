Brent “Chunky” Bagola 1991 – 2019

BEAR CREEK, SD – Brent “Chunky” Ramsey Bagola, 27, of Bear Creek, entered the spirit world Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Rapid City Regional Hospital surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. MDT, Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Eagle Butte. Burial will be at St. James Episcopal Cemetery, Bear Creek. Wake services will be at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, October 20, 2019 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Eagle Butte, with a procession from the 4-mile at 4:00 p.m.

Brent “Chunky” Ramsey Bagola was born to Dale and Arlys (Turning Heart) Bagola on November 29, 1991 at I.H.S. Hospital in Eagle Butte, SD.

Chunky grew up in Bear Creek and Eagle Butte. He went to the Cheyenne Eagle Butte School. Chunky came into the world not knowing that he would be the only son and brother to his sisters. Each sister he loved to tease, he would call and check up on them to make sure they were okay. He loved each sister so much; he would also try and boss them around but it didn’t work. Chunky was his dad’s baby boy, his angel, he would be so naughty but not in his dad’s eyes. You would see both of them teasing each other, fixing on a vehicle together, mowing the lawn, or just be talking and laughing so naughty.

The love he had for his mom was unconditional, he always called her at work, cooked and cleaned house for her. When he got sick, he made sure she didn’t leave his side, always looking for her.

Chunky became an uncle to Treyson, Jaeson, Kylie, and Jae’leigh, he loved them so much. He would get so excited when they would come to visit, they were his lil’ friends. He would play hide and seek with them, let them chase him, he would do anything for them. It made his day when they would tell him, “I love you Uncle Chunka!”

When Chunky was growing up, he lived with his grandparents: Lala Nathan and Grandma Mae, he was their little boy, and they always made sure he was taken care of. His grandparents would buy him munchies and toys. He loved them so much and missed them all the time after they passed on.

He also lived with his Grandma Gladys out in the country. He was one of her “rascal beescko” boys along with Trey, Cheppa and Lil’ Bro East. They loved her dearly and kept her going.

Chunky loved to be outside. He loved to skateboard, then he tried boxing with the “Wolves Den”, then he went on and moved to Sioux Falls. He started working with the highway department, traveling and fixing the highways. He then came home and worked various jobs, including the election board and Ampride with his dad.

Chunky talked and shared all his crazy memories with his special families who welcomed him into their homes. The Straightheads, especially Grandpa Daryl who gave him the name “Baby Lysole”, Steve and Tisha Moran and family, Grandpa Chuck and Grandma Shirley and family, Darla Strong Heart and boys, Michelle Benoist and boys – he loved each and every one of them so much, especially his bro’s.

Chunky also loved to tease his nephews Roy Joseph, Ran’Dunn, and his lil’sister Jaymalee.

Tristan and Susan Red Bear were a big part of Chunky’s life, and they were inseparable at the hip. They always checked on each other, you would see them sitting together, talking, laughing, from sun up until sun down, also doing crazy things with his uncle/godfather, D.J.

The 27 years we were able to have Chunky in our lives, he loved each and every one of us in his own way. He lived his life to the fullest making memories wherever he went. He accepted the Lord as his personal savior.

We know he’s walking to heaven’s doors holding up his pants. Until we see you again my son, “Chunky”, love you!

Chunky leaves behind his parents: Dale and Arlys Bagola, Bear Creek; sisters: Kayla (Ryan), Eagle Butte, Traci (Jeffrie), Rapid City, Shai, Rapid City, Sunni and Erin, Bear Creek, Jaymalee Turning Heart, Eagle Butte, Kai’Len Turning Heart, Bear Creek; brother: Nevyn Mendoza, Bear Creek; nieces: Kylie Jade and Jae’leigh Rae; nephews: Treyson, Jaeson, Ran’Dunn, and Roy Joseph; aunties: Delores Bagola, Eagle Butte, Nadine (John) Fisherman, Bear Creek, Godmother Joleen Straighthead, Rachel (Rob) Straighthead, Green Grass, Denise Straighthead, Bear Creek, Audrey (Frank) Makes Room For Them, Eagle Butte, Kracy Dog Eagle, Bear Creek, Edith Twite, Eagle Butte, Deb Guardipee, Eagle Butte, and LuAnn; uncles: Aaron (Jessica) Turning Heart, Eagle Butte, Godfather D.J. (Lacey) Straighthead, Bear Creek, Jeff Turning Heart, Jason Turning Heart, D’Ann Turning Heart, Bear Creek; grandpa, Ed Widow, Ash Creek; grandmas: Grace Larrabee, Hilda (Hap) Marshall, Shirley Dupris Dog Eagle, Susie Payne, and Eva Jost; and many other aunties, cousins, and relatives.

Chunky was preceded in death by his lil’ brothers: Brandon Say Re and East Lee; grandparents: Aaron Sr. and Gladys Turning Heart, Nathan and Caroline Bagola, Daryl and Wilma Straighthead; aunties: Rosetta Cook, Lucy One Feather, and Sherry Turning Heart; uncles: Juan Turning Heart, James Bagola, and Leonard Bagola; cousins: Justin Cook and Cherie Agneaux.

Luce Funeral Chapel of Eagle Butte has been entrusted with Brent’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)