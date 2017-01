For red or black genetics don’t miss the Brenner Angus Annual Production

Sale Friday, February 24th at 2pm at Kist Livestock Auction in

Mandan, ND. Selling will be 90 yearling bulls and 10 two year olds.

For more information, call Sidney at 701-471-9135.

