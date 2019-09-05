Brenda Bruzelius 1966 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Brenda Ann (Sherman) Bruzelius of Pierre passed away peacefully from health complications on August 30, 2019 at age 53. A Memorial Celebration of her life will be held at 4:00pm, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at New Life Assembly of God.

Brenda was born in Chamberlain, SD on January 30, 1966 to Henry Barton Sherman and Doris L. (Morin) Sherman. She lived in Chamberlain in her early years until the family moved to Pierre, SD in 1970.

Brenda came to know the Lord through the bus ministry at First Assembly of God in Pierre, now New Life Assembly. She was excited and eager for the bus to come pick her up for the next service, so she could learn more about God.

Brenda’s first job was at St. Mary’s Hospital in the Dietary Department. She graduated TF Riggs High School in 1984 and married her high school sweetheart Kevin T. Bruzelius on July 20, 1984. They took an extended vacation to Phoenix, AZ and spent a year and a half in the Arizona sun before coming back to Pierre.

Brenda worked for several years at Beverly Health Care as a Business Office Manager. Brenda felt called by God to leave her job and homeschool her three sons Zachery, Josiah, and Miles Bruzelius.

Brenda was very active in her home church of New Life Assembly of God. She volunteered as a Youth Leader, served in the Children’s Ministry, and in Our House Daycare, as well as the kitchen at church. Anytime there was an event at New Life, you could always count on her to organize the kitchen and make sure everyone was fed. People would joke and say she had two kitchens.

Brenda loved being out in God’s creation. She enjoyed her morning swims at the YMCA, walking by the Missouri River with her dog Lilly and kayaking to “Turtle Bay” as her family knows it by. She also enjoyed gardening and going garage sale and thrift shopping. Most of all, Brenda loves her Lord and Savior Jesus

Christ. She was always faithful in reading her Bible and praying to her Heavenly Father. She would listen to worship music and sit down and do Bible studies and devotions daily. Nothing brought her more Joy then being able to share Jesus with everyone she came into contact with.

The last five years of her life she spent taking care of her father Henry with the help of her family. During that time she was able to lead her father to the Lord. That brought her great joy.

Brenda Ann (Sherman) Bruzelius is preceded in death by her parents Henry Barton Sherman and Doris L. (Morin) Sherman. She is survived by her husband Kevin T. Bruzelius, her children: Zachery and Lyssa (Brock) Bruzelius, Josiah and Jewel (Enget) Bruzelius, and Miles Bruzelius, four brothers: Mike and Pam Sherman, Ken Sherman, Gary and Dana Sherman, and Bill and Anne Sherman, and several nieces and nephews as well as numerous fur babies and grand fur babies.

