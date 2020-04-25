Brecht Transfers to USF Womens Basketball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – University of Sioux Falls Head Women’s Basketball Coach Travis Traphagen announced the signing of Anna Brecht, who will continue her academic and athletic career with USF. A transfer from Wisconsin-Green Bay, Brecht joins USF after helping the Phoenix to a 41-23 record over the past two years. Brecht, who set the career scoring record of 1,662 points while at Sioux Falls Lincoln High School, averaged 3.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per game in two seasons with UW-Green Bay. She will have two years of eligibility and will be able to compete next year.