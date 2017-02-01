  • Home > 
  • News > 
  • BREAKING-IM22 Protests takes to the skies over Capitol City

BREAKING-IM22 Protests takes to the skies over Capitol City

pMc6
February 1, 2017
By: Pat Callahan

 

PIERRE SD (Oahe TV)  -  A small singe engine aircraft is circling the State Capitol with a message for state lawmakers:  “Shame on you!  Respect our vote!”

The plane is the first sign of a planned protest scheduled for this afternoon as lawmakers consider the repeal of IM22, South Dakota’s controversial anti-corruption and campaign finance initiative.

The tow plane began its low and slow flight circling in the skies above Pierre shortly before 11:30 a.m. CST.  The aircraft is now a familiar sight over the Capitol City.  The same plane towed banners supporting the election of Dist.24 State Senator Jeff Monroe (R-24) and several other political causes in recent years. (courtesy photo Pat Callahan)


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia