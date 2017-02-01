BREAKING-IM22 Protests takes to the skies over Capitol City

PIERRE SD (Oahe TV) - A small singe engine aircraft is circling the State Capitol with a message for state lawmakers: “Shame on you! Respect our vote!”

The plane is the first sign of a planned protest scheduled for this afternoon as lawmakers consider the repeal of IM22, South Dakota’s controversial anti-corruption and campaign finance initiative.

The tow plane began its low and slow flight circling in the skies above Pierre shortly before 11:30 a.m. CST. The aircraft is now a familiar sight over the Capitol City. The same plane towed banners supporting the election of Dist.24 State Senator Jeff Monroe (R-24) and several other political causes in recent years. (courtesy photo Pat Callahan)