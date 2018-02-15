Braun Running for Hughes County Commission

Dave Braun has announced he is running for a spot on the Hughes County Commission.

Braun, a retired attorney, served as legal counsel and special assistant attorney general with the South Dakota Department of Social Services for over 18 years. Prior to that, he was in private practice.

Braun says if elected, he won’t support increases in taxes or fees without first considering all other options.Three Hughes County Commission seats are up for election this year.

The joint Pierre City, Pierre School District and Hughes County election will be June 5.