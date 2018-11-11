Brandon Valley Wins 11AAA State Title

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) – Brandon Valley won its first class “11AAA” football championship with a 28-22 win over three-time defending state champion Washington on Saturday night. It’s the Lynx first state football championship since 1998. Junior quarterback Thomas Scholten was 18/22 with 213 yards and two touchdowns through the air, earning the 2018 class “11AAA” Joe Robbie MVP award. Washington senior Tupak Kpeayeh finished his record-breaking career with 27 carries for 108 yards and one touchdown in his final game as a Warrior. Brandon Valley becomes just the third team to win the class “11AAA” crown since the class was introduced in 2013. Sioux Falls Lincoln and Washington are the previous winners. The Lyn finish the season 10-2.