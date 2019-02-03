Brandon Valley Defeats Govs and Lady Govs

BRANDON, S.D. – The Pierre Governors went through a 16 minute scoring drought in th3 2nd and third quarters as they dropped a n54-31 verdict to seoncd ranked Brandon Valley Saturday in Brandon. The Govs were limited to 4 points in the second period and 7 points in the third as they dropped their 4th straight game losing by 20 pus points. Brandon Valley shot 64 percent from the field while the Governors were only 2 of 9 from 3 point range in the game. Grey Zabel had 8 point and /garret Stout 7 to pace Pierre. Carter Olthoff led Brqndon Valley with 15 and Evan Talcott added 14 for the Lynx who improved to 11 and 3 on the season.

Pierre, S.D. – Brandon Valley pulled away in the 4th quarter for a 56-47 win over the Pierre Lady Governors Saturday in Pierre. Individual statistics were not available. The Lady Govs fell to 2 and 11 with the loss.