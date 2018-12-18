Boy Scout Troop 27 and customers donate to local National Guard units

Boy Scout Troop 27 presented the National Guard 152nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and 200th Engineer Company with popcorn from this year’s sales. Each fall, the Boy Scouts hold popcorn sales as their major fundraiser. During the campaign, customers may choose to donate money to provide Military Troops with popcorn.

Pictured are Scouts from Troop 27, Scoutmaster Mike Jacobson, former Scoutmaster Lisa Gates, Pierre Mayor and Deputy Secretary of the South Dakota Department of the Military Steve Harding and members of the National Guard.