Boxing Coming to Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Bellator will make its first appearance in South Dakota on August 17 at the Sanford Pentagon with the co-main event featuring South Dakota native and undefeated welterweight fighter Logan Storley.The event is headlined by Bellator’s bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell (12-1) facing Noad Lahat (12-3) in a non-title featherweight bout. The entire main card of Bellator 204 – Caldwell vs. Lahat will be televised live and free on Paramount Network at 8 p.m. CT, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com and globally on the Bellator Mobile App. Additional bouts will be announced in coming weeks. Tickets for Bellator 204 go on sale Thursday, June 28, at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com and the Pentagon box office.