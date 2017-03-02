“Bounce Around” Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Held at Northridge Plaza in Pierre

PIERRE SD – Bounce Around a new inflatables activity store for kids 11 and under has now opened at Northridge Plaza (formerly the Pierre Mall) on the truck bypass. Jeanine Maskovich is the Manager of the store and says that the idea came from Max Burgdoerfer Owner/Operator who currently has a location in Rapid City SD.

Maskovich says it offers something unique and something for the kids to do the Pierre location has a few more bounce areas that Rapid city also the store can provide a place for birthdays.

The cost is $8 per child (no time limit) and also provides ride on animals for a small fee per minute. The Party Area is 50 dollars with decorations and plates etc.

Bounce Around is in the old Dollar Plus Store space so Maskovich is pleased to have more room and great location in the mall for more kids and the birthday events. To reserve a spot it is simple just a phone call is all it takes.

Tony Jockheck Manager of the Northridge Plaza says they are excited for Bounce Around and to have the space utilized so quickly after the closing of Dollar Plus.

Jockheck says that the filling of the other spaces at the mall is progressing with inquiries, needing to work out the details and more information will be released when the dates get closer. Jockheck says the nicer days bring to mind the carnival and some other outdoor type events that the mall can provide.

