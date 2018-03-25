Bono Steps Down

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Chris Bono, who built the South Dakota State University wrestling program to national prominence, stepped down Saturday to accept the head coaching position at the University of Wisconsin. In his six seasons at SDSU, Bono coached 24 NCAA qualifiers and five All-Americans. He also led the Jackrabbits to a 64-41 dual record that included four consecutive winning seasons and a 22-3 mark against Big 12 Conference foes since joining the league at the start of the 2015-16 season. SDSU was a fixture in the national rankings each of the last three seasons, rising to as high as No. 12 this past season. The 2017-18 campaign was the most successful under Bono as the Jackrabbits compiled a 14-2 dual record that included a school-record 14 consecutive victories to end the season. At Wisconsin, Bono takes over for National Wrestling Hall of Fame coach Barry Davis, who resigned earlier this month after 25 years at the helm of the Badger program. A national search to find Bono’s successor will begin immediately