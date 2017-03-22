Bono Named Big 12 Wrestling Coach of the Year

IRVING, Texas – South Dakota State’s Chris Bono was honored Wednesday as the Big 12 Wrestling Coach of the Year after leading the Jackrabbits to their most successful season at the Division I level. During the recently completed 2016-17 season, the Jackrabbits compiled a 14-5 dual record, including an 8-1 mark against Big 12 Conference foes. SDSU finished third at the Big 12 Conference Wrestling Championship in early March and placed second among conference schools – and 16th overall – at the 2017 NCAA Championships.

SDSU was nationally ranked for all but the first week of the season, attaining its highest ranking of 16th in the USA Today/NWCA poll in mid-February. In five seasons at SDSU, Bono has compiled a 50-39 dual record, including a 14-3 mark in Big 12 competition.