  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Bono Named Big 12 Wrestling Coach of the Year

Bono Named Big 12 Wrestling Coach of the Year

Chris Bono
March 22, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (gojacks.com)

 

 

IRVING, Texas – South Dakota State’s Chris Bono was honored Wednesday as the Big 12 Wrestling Coach of the Year after leading the Jackrabbits to their most successful season at the Division I level.  During the recently completed 2016-17 season, the Jackrabbits compiled a 14-5 dual record, including an 8-1 mark against Big 12 Conference foes. SDSU finished third at the Big 12 Conference Wrestling Championship in early March and placed second among conference schools – and 16th overall – at the 2017 NCAA Championships.
SDSU was nationally ranked for all but the first week of the season, attaining its highest ranking of 16th in the USA Today/NWCA poll in mid-February.  In five seasons at SDSU, Bono has compiled a 50-39 dual record, including a 14-3 mark in Big 12 competition.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia