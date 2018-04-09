Bonnie Korkow 1944 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Bonnie Korkow, 73, of Pierre, died Sunday, April 8 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital. Visitation will be 5-7pm, Wednesday, April 11 at Isburg Funeral Chapel. Services will be 10:00am, Thursday, April 12 at Isburg Funeral Chapel

Bonnie was born March 26, 1944 in Chadron, NE to John and Lula (Blakely) Faulk. She grew up in Gordon, NE graduating from Gordon High School. She went on to receive her undergraduate from South Dakota State University and then her Masters from Creighton University. While at SDSU, Bonnie was a member of the Women’s Inaugural Rodeo Team.

She was united in marriage to Don Korkow in Gordon, NE on July 19, 1964. Throughout their marriage they lived in Mobridge, SD, Pierre, SD, Washington, D.C., and Silver City, IA before returning back to Pierre. Bonnie worked as a Guidance Counselor.

She was an active member of P.E.O., the Nebraska School Counselors Association, and for many years, she was the state of Iowa delegate for the Miss Rodeo America Pageant. Her passion was to help the Youth of Tomorrow.

Bonnie is survived by her husband Don of Pierre; son Craig (Tonya) Korkow; daughter Kayla (David) Hiller and brother Fay (Sharon) Faulk.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Betty and brothers: Kenneth, Don, Bob, Billy and Forrest.