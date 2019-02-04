Bonnie Baade 1935 – 2019

FT. PIERRE, SD – Bonnie Baade, 83, of Ft. Pierre, died Saturday, February 2nd at her residence surrounded by her loved ones. Visitation will be 5-7pm, Wednesday, February 6th at Isburg Funeral Chapel with a prayer service taking place at 6pm. Funeral services will be at 1pm on Thursday, February 7th at Madison Avenue Church of Christ, and burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Bonnie was born November 28, 1935 in Pierre, SD, to Orva and Maude (Wayman) Frost. She grew up and attended school in Pierre. Bonnie married the love of her life, Fred Baade, on August 16, 1952. They lived on the family farm in Canning and this is where they raised their daughters until 1975 when they moved into Pierre. Bonnie had a daycare for 24 years and was like a mother to many.

Bonnie and Fred became snowbirds 21 years ago, spending their time between South Dakota and Mission, Texas. Bonnie enjoyed camping, fishing, knitting, gardening and picnics. She was an avid card player. Bonnie and Fred also enjoyed square dancing.

Bonnie is survived by her husband of 66 years, Fred, 7 daughters; Nancy Ponton; Nila (Art) Hacker, Norine (Dave) Riis, Renee Baade, Twila (Bert) Lafferty, Connie (Ron) Fehrman and Jody (Shane) Clarambeau, 21 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Harold, Howard, Jack and Wilfred, sisters; Elnora and Mildred, daughters; Lorrie Llamas and Tina Baade.

Memorials may be directed to Bras for a Cause and Hospice.