Bonnie Aasby 1941 – 2019

FT. PIERRE, SD – Bonnie L. Aasby, 77, of Ft. Pierre, passed away April 12, 2019 at Sanford Healthcare in Sioux Falls. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00pm, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Pierre with visitation a half hour prior from 12:30-1:00pm. Interment will take place at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre.

Bonnie was born on September 6, 1941 to Francis and Theoma (Goddard) Ripley. After graduating from Onida High School, Bonnie went to work for the State of South Dakota. After a year of employment, she married Leon Aasby on December 3, 1961 and moved to Highmore. There she worked for a bank before they moved to Philip where they resided for nearly seven years. They then moved to Lemars, IA for three years before moving to Pierre, where she spent the rest of her life. In Pierre Bonnie worked for the State of South Dakota, then BankWest’s computer department, the Greater Missouri Community Action Program (for 20 years) and then back to the State of South Dakota where she worked for the Department of Health Vital Records until her retirement in November 2011.

Bonnie loved being outdoors and spending time with her family and friends. She had a passion for bike rides, fishing, camping and dancing. If you found her indoors, she would often be found crocheting or putting together puzzles.

Bonnie is survived by two children: Carey (Grant) Smalley and Allen (Angel) Aasby; four grandchildren: Taylor (Mat) Cordingly, Zachary Smalley, Makayla and Tristen Aasby; two great grandchildren: Abel and James Cordingly and special friend Lloyd Kannegieter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Leon, brothers Richard, Dennis and Bob Ripley and two daughters, Rachael Ann and Cathy Jo.

Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com