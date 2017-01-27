Bondy Earns Myles Brand Award from NSIC

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Commissioner Erin Lind is proud to announce the eighth annual NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award winners. A total of 21 Northern State student-athletes were honored with the award, which was the most honorees by a single institution in the league. Former Pierre Lady Governor Soccer standout senior Anna Bondy was one of 17 Northern State Athletes to be given the award. Bondy led the Wolves in scoring, shots and shots on goal this past season. The honor, named for the late NCAA President Dr. Myles Brand, is bestowed to senior NSIC student-athletes who have a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher, are exhausting their eligibility and are on track to graduate.