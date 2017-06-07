Bon Homme County Man Sentenced for Rape and Sexual Contact with a Minor

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley and Bon Homme County States Attorney Lisa Rothschadl announced today that Paul Michael Brewer, 41, Tabor, was sentenced to 65 years in the state penitentiary for his conviction of rape and sexual contact. Brewer was convicted in March 2017 on 3 counts of rape and 2 counts sexual contact with a child under the age of 16.

“This conviction and sentence involve very serious sexual acts against a child. The facts in this case justify the sentence that was handed down today and the prosecutors, investigators, jurors and judge should be commended for their important work in this case,” said Jackley. Charges stem from incidents that occurred between December 4, 2015 and May 12, 2016 at Brewer’s place of residence. This case was investigated by the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation and was prosecuted by the Bon Homme County States Attorney and the Attorney General’s Office. -