Body of missing woman recovered from Missouri River

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – The body of a Sioux Falls woman missing since Easter has been recovered from the Missouri River near Yankton.

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 66-year-old Diane Bartling was found in the river approximately six miles east of Yankton Sunday afternoon. Her identity was confirmed Monday.

Bartling was last seen Sunday, April 1. The search moved to Yankton after Bartling’s car and personal effects were discovered near the Meridian Bridge two days later.

The South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, Yankton County Coroner’s Office, Yankton County Sheriff’s Office and Yankton Police helped with the recovery.