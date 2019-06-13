Body found in Missouri River yesterday in Pierre identified

Authorities have released the identity of the woman found inside a car pulled out of the Missouri River at Pierre on Tuesday.

Pierre Police Department captain Bryan Walz says 30 year old Corrine Faye White Thunder’s last known address was in Pierre.

Walz says information received so far indicates White Thunder was last seen in Pierre in early December 2017 and had not been reported missing.

This case remains under investigation by the Pierre Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call their Crime Tips line at 605-773-7420.