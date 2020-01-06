Body Found Along Missouri River Bank Near Down’s Marina Peninsula    

The body of an unidentified female was found this morning (Mon.) near the Missouri River in Pierre.

Pierre Police captain Bryan Walz says the body was found along the riverbank approximately 250 yards from the Down’s Marina Peninsula in the southeast part of town.

Walz says no one has been reported missing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Again, anyone with information about the possible identity of the unidentified female is asked to call Pierre’s Crime Tips Line at 605.773.7420.