Body Found Along Missouri River Bank Near Down’s Marina Peninsula
The body of an unidentified female was found this morning (Mon.) near the Missouri River in Pierre.
Pierre Police captain Bryan Walz says the body was found along the riverbank approximately 250 yards from the Down’s Marina Peninsula in the southeast part of town.
Walz says no one has been reported missing.
The investigation is ongoing.
Again, anyone with information about the possible identity of the unidentified female is asked to call Pierre’s Crime Tips Line at 605.773.7420.
|Central South Dakota Communications received a 911 call at 10:09 am this morning (Mon.) reporting a body was found along the riverbank of the Missouri River near the Down’s Marina Peninsula.
Pierre Police responded to the scene and located the body of an unidentified female approximately 250 yards from the peninsula along the river bank.
An autopsy has been ordered and will be conducted in Sioux Falls later this week. At this time the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the possible identity of this unidentified person is asked to call the Crime Tips Line at 605.773.7420.