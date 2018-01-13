Bobcats Rally to Defeat Lady Govs

  • Home > 
January 13, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

BROOKINGS, S.D. – the Brookings Bobcats outscored Pierre 22-8 in the 4th quarter to defeat the Lady Governors 62-48 Saturday night in Brookings. The Lady Governors went the final 5:43 of the game without scoring a field goal as the Bobcats rallied from a 42-40 deficit going into the 4th quarter. Pierre committed 16 turnovers in the game and were outrebounded 41-31 in the contest as the dropped their 5th straight. Emily Mikkelsen led the Lady Governors with 19 points. Abbigail Foster added 10. Michaela Jewitt led 3 Brooking double figure scorers with 16 while Megan Gilk and Ava Burns each added 12 a piece. Jewitt also added 12 rebounds. Mack Rath had 10 rebounds for Pierre which saw their record drop to 2 and 8 on the season. The Lady Govs will host Watertown Thursday night in their next contest.


