Bobby Hannan 1968 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Bobby Joe Hannan, 60, of Pierre, passed away Wednesday October 3rd, 2018 due to complications from a short battle with cancer. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 11, 2018 at Feigum Funeral Home in Pierre. Funeral Services will take place at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 12 at Southeast Methodist Church in Pierre and on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Prairie View Methodist Church in Smithwick. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Oral, SD on Saturday, October 13, 2018.

Bobby was born on June 17, 1958 in Hot Springs, SD to James and Gwendolyn (Fugier) Hannan. Bob grew up on the Hannan family homestead along with three sisters. As Bob’s father’s health deteriorated, he spent much time helping his mother care for livestock and tending crops. Following the passing of his father in 1983, he moved to Pierre and became one of the first clients of Oahe, Inc. Bob worked for countless businesses in Pierre and Fort Pierre over the years, making new friends at every opportunity. Bob never met a stranger and one would rarely escape without a smile and a hug. Bob loved his church family at Southeast Methodist and was always ready to volunteer. He loved hunting with his friend Dean, fishing with his sister Teresa, helping his friend Mark in the fields, cooking for his roommates with his buddy Donnette and hanging out with his friends and staff at Oahe Inc. Bob never gave up his childlike spirit and used it to win the hearts of so many that came into his life.

Blessed for having shared in Bob’s life are his three sisters: Anna Speaect of Oral, SD, Barbara (Brad) Reif of Woodland Park, CO, and Teresa White of Sturgis, SD; his best friend Sheryl Tople-Kaphle, his Oahe Inc. and Southeast Methodist families; along with a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and extended family members. We can only imagine the hugs Bob gave when he stepped into heaven and was greeted by his parents Jim and Gwen, his stepfather Sterling Mueksch, brother-in-law Jerry Speaect, niece Angie Eisenbraun, great nephews Nasia and Nathaniel Druce, and a host of aunts, uncles and beloved family members.

A memorial has been established in Bobby’s name. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com