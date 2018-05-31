Bob Sutton Named New President and CEO of Avera

The former President and CEO of Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre has been named the new President and CEO of Avera Health. Bob Sutton will begin his new role June 18, succeeding John Porter, who is retiring after 44 years with the organization. Following Porter, Sutton is the second President and CEO of the Avera system.

Sutton, of Sioux Falls, has 25+ years of professional leadership experience, most recently as Avera Executive Vice President of Human Resources. He has been with Avera since 2013.

Sutton’s previous roles include President of the South Dakota Community Foundation, Vice President of Government and Public Affairs for Citibank of South Dakota, Executive Vice President for the South Dakota Bankers Association, Executive Director of both the South Dakota Petroleum Council and South Dakota Petroleum Marketers Association and Executive Director of the South Dakota Association of County Officials. Sutton is currently President of the South Dakota Board of Regents, completing a term that ends in 2019. He also has extensive past and present involvement on boards, including the Bush Foundation’s South Dakota Advisory Committee and South Dakota Housing Development Authority Board.

Sutton and his wife Lori have two grown children, Madison and Matthew.