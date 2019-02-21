Bob Parliman 1956 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Bob Parliman, 62, passed away on February 17 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Robert Chamberlin Parliman was born in Sioux Falls, SD to Ed and Elaine Albrecht Parliman on Oct. 21, 1956, arriving three weeks late on his father’s 36th birthday.

Bob attended Sioux Falls public schools and graduated from Washington High School in 1974. He graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1978 and received his Masters Degree from USD in 1995.

Bob loved teaching and taught at St. Francis on the Rosebud Reservation before moving to Pierre in 1995. He taught at Georgia Morse Middle School for many years and also co-directed the Middle School musical. Bob kept in contact with many of his former students. He said many times, “moving to Pierre was the best decision I ever made.”

Bob was active in the Pierre Players Community Theater and had singing roles in musicals, including Oklahoma, Calamity Jane, The Sound of Music, You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown, and Fiddler on the Roof.

Bob was an avid sportsman and loved the outdoors, an appreciation he inherited from his father and while visiting his grandparents’ farm in Redfield, SD. He enjoyed fishing and hunting pheasants, deer and turkey. Like his dad, he was mechanical and could fix almost anything.

Bob was preceded in death by his father Edwin Parliman of Sioux Falls, his grandparents Joe and Bess Albrecht of Redfield and grandparents Ralph and Elsie Parliman of Sioux Falls.

He is survived by his mother Elaine Parliman of Sioux Falls, his brother Tom (Barb) Parliman of Sioux Falls, his sister Sally (Tom) Graf of Des Moines, Iowa, his sister Nancy (Lee) Schoenewe of Spencer, Iowa, his niece Sarah Graf of Des Moines, his niece Elizabeth (Andrew) Sherburne of Iowa City, Iowa and many friends.

The family will celebrate the repose of his soul at a mass at Prince of Peace in Sioux Falls on Thursday, February 21, at 10:45 a.m. A Celebration of Life mass will be 10:00am, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre, with Fr. Joseph Holzhauser officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memoriam may be made to Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre, Pierre Players Community Theater, The American Cancer Society, or the Georgia Morse Middle School in Pierre. Online condolences are welcomed at isburgfuneralchapels.com