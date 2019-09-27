Boating accident

On Wednesday, September 25th, at about 5:15pm, Mobridge dispatch received a 911 call about a boat taking on water by Deadman’s Cove on the Missouri River. When law enforcement arrived on scene, two males from Iowa, both in their 70s, had been located and were deceased. More details will be released at a later time, pending notification of family. The Walworth County Sheriff’s office, Corson County Sheriff’s office, Mobridge Police Department, and Game, Fish, & Parks responded to the scene.