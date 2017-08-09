Boat Ramp Closure at Downs Marina In Pierre SD

PIERRE SD –One of the two public boat ramps at Downs Marina will close this week to allow for parking lot maintenance.
The east ramp will be closed from Thursday morning through Friday afternoon while the city repairs the public parking lot near the marina. Limited slip access will be maintained throughout the construction project.
Downs Marina is a publicly-owned marina operated and managed by Downs Marina, Inc. through a long-term lease agreement.
