43 Complete the 2017/2018 Leadership South Dakota Program

Another class of South Dakota professionals has recently completed an eight-month program aimed at developing future leaders of our state. The 2017/2018 Leadership South Dakota class consisted of 43 individuals, representing 30 different occupations, from communities across South Dakota. A full list of class members is provided below and can also be viewed at LeadershipSouthDakota.com.

This is the fourth class to complete the program aimed at attracting engaged citizens from across the state and providing them with the background, unique experiences and insights necessary to assume leadership positions at the community, state, and national levels.

Participants of the 2017/2018 program traveled to Brookings, Rapid City, Pierre, Kyle, Sioux Falls, Mitchell and Chamberlain to experience commerce, innovative industry, history, culture and other aspects that make South Dakota unique. Participants were also taught valuable skills in the areas of leadership and organizational management to help them with future opportunities.

Program Director, Dr. Rick Melmer said, “We are proud of the leaders who participated and completed this program.” He added, “They represent some of the finest leaders this state has to offer, and we expect that these leaders are prepared to make a positive impact on their communities and our state.”

The 43 graduates will join the 117 alumni of Leadership South Dakota. The 2018/2019 Leadership South Dakota class will be announced soon.

Leadership South Dakota Class of 2017/2018:

Chris Aeilts – SDN Communications

William Anderson – First National Bank

Brian Aust – Sanford Health – Profile

Angie Bakke – Embe

Amy Bartling-Jacobsen – Bartling Law

Jameson Barreth – City of Volga

Ryan Brown – American Bank & Trust

Christina Buell – Avera Health System

Jennifer Bunkers – Boyce Law Firm

Lisa Carlson – Sanford Health

Anita Drummond – First PREMIER Bank

Megan Fischer – Southeast Technical Institute

Kara Frankman – South Dakota Trust Company

Thomas Glanzer – NorthWestern Energy

Lisa Groon – Ovo Birth Center

Pam Hanneman – First PREMIER Bank

Dillon Haug – Black Hills State University

Paul Heinert – Oglala Lakota College

Josh Horak – First Interstate Bank

Jill Ireland – American Cancer Society

Karl Jegeris – Rapid City Police Chief

Alex Jensen – Lloyd Companies

Jennifer Johnson – Brookings Econ. Develop

Melissa Johnson – Oh My Cupcakes

Sheila Kuchta – Avera Health System

Luke Lindbert – Sanford Health

Christina Lynn – Lynn Financial

Paul Mausbach – SD National Guard

Becky McElroy – PatientX

John Meyer – Lemonly

Mikayla Mitzel – Oglala Lakota Ed Dept.

Amanda Neugebauer – First PREMIER Bank

Paul Rann – Huron Medical Foundation

Tracy Saathoff – Lawrence & Schiller

Dean Sigman – Black Hills Energy

Stuart Stein – Stein Signs

Nick Stroot – Rapid City Community Resources

Melanie Torno – Mental Health Services

Jeff Veltkamp – SD Community Foundation

Julie Ward – Avera Health System

Keith Weber – Valley Queen Cheese

Sarah Waltner – Raven Industries

Erika Young – GenPro