43 Complete the 2017/2018 Leadership South Dakota Program

Another class of South Dakota professionals has recently completed an eight-month program aimed at developing future leaders of our state. The 2017/2018 Leadership South Dakota class consisted of 43 individuals, representing 30 different occupations, from communities across South Dakota. A full list of class members is provided below and can also be viewed at LeadershipSouthDakota.com.
This is the fourth class to complete the program aimed at attracting engaged citizens from across the state and providing them with the background, unique experiences and insights necessary to assume leadership positions at the community, state, and national levels.
Participants of the 2017/2018 program traveled to Brookings, Rapid City, Pierre, Kyle, Sioux Falls, Mitchell and Chamberlain to experience commerce, innovative industry, history, culture and other aspects that make South Dakota unique. Participants were also taught valuable skills in the areas of leadership and organizational management to help them with future opportunities.
Program Director, Dr. Rick Melmer said, “We are proud of the leaders who participated and completed this program.” He added, “They represent some of the finest leaders this state has to offer, and we expect that these leaders are prepared to make a positive impact on their communities and our state.”
The 43 graduates will join the 117 alumni of Leadership South Dakota. The 2018/2019 Leadership South Dakota class will be announced soon.
Leadership South Dakota Class of 2017/2018:
Chris Aeilts – SDN Communications
William Anderson – First National Bank
Brian Aust – Sanford Health – Profile
Angie Bakke – Embe
Amy Bartling-Jacobsen – Bartling Law
Jameson Barreth – City of Volga
Ryan Brown – American Bank & Trust
Christina Buell – Avera Health System
Jennifer Bunkers – Boyce Law Firm
Lisa Carlson – Sanford Health
Anita Drummond – First PREMIER Bank
Megan Fischer – Southeast Technical Institute
Kara Frankman – South Dakota Trust Company
Thomas Glanzer – NorthWestern Energy
Lisa Groon – Ovo Birth Center
Pam Hanneman – First PREMIER Bank
Dillon Haug – Black Hills State University
Paul Heinert – Oglala Lakota College
Josh Horak – First Interstate Bank
Jill Ireland – American Cancer Society
Karl Jegeris – Rapid City Police Chief
Alex Jensen – Lloyd Companies
Jennifer Johnson – Brookings Econ. Develop
Melissa Johnson – Oh My Cupcakes
Sheila Kuchta – Avera Health System
Luke Lindbert – Sanford Health
Christina Lynn – Lynn Financial
Paul Mausbach – SD National Guard
Becky McElroy – PatientX
John Meyer – Lemonly
Mikayla Mitzel – Oglala Lakota Ed Dept.
Amanda Neugebauer – First PREMIER Bank
Paul Rann – Huron Medical Foundation
Tracy Saathoff – Lawrence & Schiller
Dean Sigman – Black Hills Energy
Stuart Stein – Stein Signs
Nick Stroot – Rapid City Community Resources
Melanie Torno – Mental Health Services
Jeff Veltkamp – SD Community Foundation
Julie Ward – Avera Health System
Keith Weber – Valley Queen Cheese
Sarah Waltner – Raven Industries
Erika Young – GenPro
