Board of Regents Approves Plans for New NSU Athletic Complex

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Plans for a regional sports complex at Northern State University have been approved by the South Dakota Board of Regents. The board voted unanimously to approve the NSU Regional Sports Complex Facility Program Plan at its meeting Wednesday on the Northern campus. The plan will next go before the South Dakota Legislature for consideration during the 2019 legislative session. The sports complex, which is on track to open in fall 2021, includes Dacotah Bank Stadium and Koehler Hall of Fame Softball Field. The stadium will be connected to the Barnett Center and will feature a synthetic turf field, with seating for 4,161.

(www.nsuwolves.com)