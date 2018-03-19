Board adopts new content standards in several subject areas

Capstone courses

Career and technical education (business management & administration; government & public administration; hospitality & tourism; marketing; transportation, distribution & logistics)

English language arts

Health education

Math

Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings and Standards

“Content standards provide educators a roadmap for what students should know and be able to do,” said Becky Nelson, director of learning and instruction for the South Dakota Department of Education. “Like a roadmap, standards allow for both consistency and flexibility. The goal is that all students get from point A to point B in their learning, but each local school district chooses the curriculum and instructional materials it will use to help students meet those standards.”

State law requires that the Board of Education Standards review academic content standards on a cyclical basis. In addition, the board is required to host four public hearings as part of the standards review process. Today’s standards adoption came after the conclusion of the fourth public hearing on these content standards.

The standards were developed by work groups, whose members consisted of K-12 educators, postsecondary representatives, business and industry representatives, and other key stakeholders, including parents.

Information on the newly adopted standards can be found at http://doe.sd.gov/ContentStandards/review.aspx.

The complete South Dakota Standards Revision and Adoption Timeline is available on the South Dakota Department of Education website.