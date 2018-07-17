BNSF Railroad Crossing to be Replaced in McLaughlin

The Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad plans to replace the railroad crossing on Highway 63 in McLaughlin starting tomorrow (Wed.).
Highway 63 will be closed to all traffic beginning at 4am MST tomorrow and will remain closed until work is complete Thursday evening (July 19).
All traffic will need to use an alternate route during this time.
For complete road construction information, visit www.safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 511.
