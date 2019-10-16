Blunt woman killed in Saturday accident near Hayes

A 50-year-old woman from Blunt has been identified as the person who died Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash west of Hayes.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Peggy Henson was driving a 2004 Buick LaSabre eastbound on U.S. Highway 14 shortly before 11am when she lost control four miles west of Hayes. The vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled.

Henson was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the lone occupant.