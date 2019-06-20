Blunt woman killed in crash east of Philip

A 36 year old Blunt, SD, woman was killed and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash last Friday afternoon nine miles east of Philip.

According to information released today (Thurs.) by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 2007 Ford Edge pulling a boat was westbound on U.S. Highway 14 when it slowed down to turn into a driveway. A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, also westbound, attempted to pass the first vehicle and the two collided. The Silverado tipped and rolled, eventually landing on its roof.

Norma Marroquin-Ruiz, a passenger in the Silverado, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, her husband, 32-year-old Julio Vasquez-Rodriguez, and two children who were passengers, a 12-year-old female and a 9-year-old male, all received serious non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to the Philip hospital. All were from Blunt.

30 year old Nicole Young of Pierre, the driver of the Ford Edge pulling the boat, wasn’t injured.

All of the people involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate.