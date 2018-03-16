Blunt Native Wins National Award from NCAA

ATLANTA – Katie Bourk, an assistant coach for the Augustana women’s basketball team, has been named to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Thirty Under 30 honoree list for the 2017-18 season. The WBCA Thirty Under 30 presented by the Marriott Rewards program was created to recognize 30 up-and-coming women’s basketball coaches age 30 and under at all levels of the game. Each honoree has exemplified their involvement in community service, mentorship, professional manner, and professional association involvement.

Augie won a share of the NSIC regular season championship for the first time in program history. Additionally, the Vikings won a program-record 29 games and the NSIC Tournament Championship to go along with a trip to the sweet-16 in the Division II National Tournament. Bourk is a native of Blunt and was a basketball standout for Sully Buttes graduating in 2006.

(Picture Courtesy Augustana Athletics)