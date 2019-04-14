Blue Team Rallies for Win in SDSU Football Spring Game

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Jackrabbit offense rallied for 33 second-half points in the 2019 Spring Game as the blue team pulled off a 47-37 comeback victory over the white squad. Playing in front of a full house with modified rules at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex, the Jackrabbit defense built a 25-14 lead at half, but the offense found its rhythm in the final period to win the intrasquad scrimmage. Highlights of the game included•J’Bore Gibbs threw for 148 yards and a touchdown, Matt Connors (8 for 12, 108 yards passing) scrambled for a score on the ground and Kurt Walding threw for 55 yards and completed five passes. Michael Wandmaker led the offense with three catches, finishing with 38 total receiving yards. Adam Anderson’s 50 receiving yards was second-most on the blue team. Mikey Daniel had seven carries for 22 yards and a pair of scores, while Blair Mulholland (who had 27 yards on 10 carries) added another rushing touchdown. And Pierre Strong had the longest rush of the day (35) on his way to 43 total yards on six carries. Defensivly, •Kyle Tuttle led the way with eight tackles, picking up a pair of tackles for loss, to lead the defense. Logan Backhaus, Levi Brown and Preston Tetzlaff each had seven tackles. South Dakota State reports to fall camp late July and opens the season Aug. 29 at Minnesota.