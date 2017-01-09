Blue Lights for Law Enforcement Appreciation

PIERRE, S.D. – The front doors of the Capitol will be illuminated in blue tonight in recognition of the sacrifices made by South Dakota law enforcement officers and their families.

“The individuals who enforce our laws live selfless lives. They’re courageous, hardworking and dedicated individuals. They work long hours and willingly put themselves in harm’s way to protect us. We should be deliberate about expressing our support and appreciation to them,” said Gov. Dennis Daugaard.

The blue light will be a reminder of the bravery of those who protect and serve the citizens of our state and nation.

Photo of the Capitol on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day 2016. (Photo courtesy of Todd S. Thompson)